It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Harmony Juvenile Backless Booster Car Seat in Granite for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Net Fist via Amazon offers the Larkkey Smart Baby Monitor for $24.29. Clip the $4 off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "15UJFUBC" to cut the price to $16.65. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cozy Cover Infant Carrier Cover in Black for $8.54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lelife via Amazon offers its Lelife 3-Piece Baby Teether Set for $5.94. Coupon code "K3PF34YD" drops the price to $4.16. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VAVA-US via Amazon offers its Vava 720p Video Baby Monitor System for $129.99. Coupon code "VAVA0007" cuts that to $119.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Munchkin 4-Piece Cleaning Brush Set for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Chicco Mini Bravo Lightweight Stroller in Mulberry for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25.
Update: The price has dropped to $73.49 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Child's Lift-Top Desk & Chair in Espresso for $49.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $48.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
