Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Petco · 40 mins ago
Harmony Hooded Cave Cat Bed
$12 $30
free shipping w/ $35

If you can find a pickup location or need to spend $35 anyway, this is a very low price for a cat bed of this type, especially from a US seller. Buy Now at Petco

Tips
  • Note that curbside pickup is available at select locations; choosing this option bags a further 10% off, dropping the price to $10.80.
Features
  • Includes dangling cat toy
  • Polyester fiber fill
  • Removable cushion
  • Machine Washable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pets Petco
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register