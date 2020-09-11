Save up to $600 on a selection of three Harman Kardon TV soundbars. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's $340 under the best price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- No warranty information was found.
- multi-color LED indicators
- 100W output
- Bluetooth 4.2
- WiFi
- Model: HKCITATION300BAM-Z
It's $470 under list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 2 25mm tweeters and 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
It's the lowest price we could find by $1,299 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- Model: HKCITATIONTWRBLKAM
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on Klipsch floor-standing speakers, subwoofers, surround sound speakers, & more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" for a savings of $65 off the list price. Buy Now
- 10° angled sound design
- subwoofer output
- treble, bass, and volume controls
- wireless remote
- Model: R1850DB
Save on scratch & dent receivers, speakers, cameras, TVs and more. (While the banner says up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts.) Shop Now at Crutchfield
- All items are covered by a manufacturer's warranty.
- Shipping adds $7.99, although all orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $7.99 shipping fee.
- can control up to 30 components or appliances
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
That's $95 off list and the best price we could find for this well reviewed center channel speaker. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: of 65-25,000Hz
- power handling of up to 75 watts RMS (300 watts peak)
- Model: 1065935
That's $30 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $73. It's also the best deal we've seen on this particular smart speaker. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
