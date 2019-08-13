New
Harman Kardon Soho Premium Bluetooth Headphones
$70 $250
free shipping

Harmon Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Soho Premium Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $249.95. Coupon code "ALLSTARNOW" cuts that to $69.95. With free shipping, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

  • Hey now: It's the best tangentially Smash Mouth-related deal we've seen this year
Features
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency resopnse
  • Bluetooth
  • Code "ALLSTARNOW"
