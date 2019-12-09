Open Offer in New Tab
Harman Kardon · 24 mins ago
Harman Kardon SB26 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$180 $200
free shipping

That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • 100W 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
  • 38Hz to 22kHz frequency reponse
  • 2 HDMI inputs, Bluetooth
  • Model: SB26AM
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 56 min ago
