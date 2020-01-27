Open Offer in New Tab
Harman Kardon · 32 mins ago
Harman Kardon SB26 Advanced Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$180 $600
free shipping

That's $420 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • 4 woofers, 2 tweeters, and subwoofer
  • 38Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: SB26
  • Expires 1/27/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
