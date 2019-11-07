Open Offer in New Tab
Harman Kardon · 58 mins ago
Harman Kardon SB20 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$180 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • available in Black
  • remote control
  • Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
  • Model: HKSB20BLKAM
Details
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
