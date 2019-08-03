- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention for a refurbished model and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $39). Buy Now
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Soundbest via Amazon offers the Oraolo 24-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99. Clip the $6 off on-page coupon and apply code "LM9I8DSR" to cut that to $26.19. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from July, $20 off. and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mifaso via Amazon offers the Bugani 40-watt Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "LA3I6LN9" drops that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $2 less in June. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Sign In or Register