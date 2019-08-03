New
Best Buy · 45 mins ago
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $180
free shipping

Best Buy offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention for a refurbished model and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $39).

Features
  • 2 75mm woofers
  • 2 20mm tweeters
  • microphone with access to Siri and Google Now
  • up to eight hours of playback per charge
  • Model: HKOS4BLKAM
Details
Comments
