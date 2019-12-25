Open Offer in New Tab
Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ 120W Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System
$200 $900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $144. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • available in white
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • 24bit/192kHz HD audio streaming
  • HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and aux input
