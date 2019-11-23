Open Offer in New Tab
Harman Kardon
Harman Kardon Omni 20 Plus WiFi Speaker
$100 $350
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • in Black at this price
  • 53Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 2 90mm woofers & 2 19mm tweeters
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • remote control via the Harman Kardon mobile app
1 comment
coltonpack
This item is out of stock.
33 min ago