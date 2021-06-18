Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $155
Harman Kardon · 57 mins ago
Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$155
free shipping

Harman Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $154.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Features
  • two 90mm woofers
  • two 20mm tweeters
  • rechargeable Li-Ion battery
  • mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
