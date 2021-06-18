Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $155

New
Harman Kardon · 57 mins ago
$155
free shipping
Harman Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $154.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- two 90mm woofers
- two 20mm tweeters
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
Details
Comments
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Bose · 1 day ago
Bose Father's Day Event
up to $70 off
free shipping w/$50
Treat pawps with some up to date headphones, a portable speaker, with prices starting from $159. Shop Now at Bose
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $249 ($50 off, low by least a buck).
UntilGone · 2 days ago
Motorola Moto Smart Speaker w/ Amazon Alexa
$15 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt TSTAK Portable Bluetooth Radio w/ Charger
$201 $260
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although most sellers charge at least $258. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 full-range speakers
- 1 active subwoofer
- 1 assisted bass resonator
- Color flip screen, touch-sensitive buttons
- Model: DWST17510
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
MusiBaby Bluetooth Speaker
$25 w/ Prime $45
free shipping
Prime members can clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "4GYYQYR9" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by CapitalLiving via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 30-hours of playtime on a single charge
- 360° sound
- IPX5 waterproof
- Model: M88
Sign In or Register