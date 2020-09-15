Harman Kardon · 16 hrs ago
Harman Kardon Fly BT Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$60 $90
free shipping

It's $30 under list and the best price we could find on this high-fidelity listening experience. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

  • They'll be in stock on September 30. But you can order them now to get this price.
  • built in mic for hands free calling
  • tangle resistant cord
  • magnetized earbuds
  • up to 8 hours of playback
