Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$250 $700
free shipping

It's half the price you'd pay at most other major retailers. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • six 2" woofers
  • two 1" tweeters
  • frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
  • built-in Chromecast
  • Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
