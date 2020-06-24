New
Harman Kardon · 1 hr ago
$1,000 $3,000
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Tips
- They're available in Black or Silver.
Features
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
-
