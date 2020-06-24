Harman Kardon · 1 hr ago
Harman Kardon Citation Tower Bluetooth Floorstanding Smart Speaker Pair
$1,000 $3,000
  • They're available in Black or Silver.
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Compatible w/ Google Assistant
  • 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
  • dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
  • full-color touchscreen LCD
  • voice control via Google Assistant
