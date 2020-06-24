That's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- They're available in Black or Silver.
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
-
Published 23 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Grey
- 2 25mm tweeters and 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
Take half off with the on-page coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
That's the lowest price we could find today by $30, and tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz
- 3" woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- 10W per channel
- wood enclosure w/ magnetic shielding
Save $697 and be the least appreciated neighbour ever with these powerful speakers. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Walnut
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
Save $190 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Multiroom compatible
- Bluetooth streaming
- Built-in Google Assistant
- woofer
- tweeter
- Model: HKCITATIONONE
Sign In or Register