That's $30 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $73. It's also the best deal we've seen on this particular smart speaker. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although many reputable sellers charge at least $579. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Chromecast
- MultiBeam surround sound
- Bluetooth, HDMI
- Model: HKENCH1300GRAAM
That's $340 under the best price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- No warranty information was found.
- multi-color LED indicators
- 100W output
- Bluetooth 4.2
- WiFi
- Model: HKCITATION300BAM-Z
It's $470 under list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 2 25mm tweeters and 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on Klipsch floor-standing speakers, subwoofers, surround sound speakers, & more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" for a savings of $65 off the list price. Buy Now
- 10° angled sound design
- subwoofer output
- treble, bass, and volume controls
- wireless remote
- Model: R1850DB
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Microwaves from $32.99, dishwashers as low as
$333.99 $379.99, vacuum cleaners starting at $120.99 and much, much more! Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $1,299 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- Model: HKCITATIONTWRBLKAM
Sign In or Register