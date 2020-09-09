New
Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker
$100
free shipping

That's $30 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $73. It's also the best deal we've seen on this particular smart speaker. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
