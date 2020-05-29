New
Harman Kardon · 36 mins ago
$75 $250
free shipping
That's a 70% price cut, saving you $175. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- Alexa voice control
- 360° sound
- 4-microphone array
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- motion wake-up button
Details
