Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Harman Kardon Allure Speaker
$84 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge around $100. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DNHRKARDN" to get this discount.
Features
  • voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
  • built-in microphone array
  • far-field voice recognition
  • 360° sound and responsive lighting
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNHRKARDN"
  • Expires 4/7/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
