Save over 500 items including door hinges from $1, cabinet knobs from $1, switch plates from $2, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on tool holders, cord organisers, utility hooks, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for hole repairs up to 3" in diameter
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
With lighting from $3.47, drawer pulls as low at $1.48, door knobs starting at $5.93, and so much more, you're sure to find a deal on your home improvement needs. Shop Now at Build.com
Thousands of items in a range of styles and finishes are discounted; Alternatively many items qualify for a discount via the codes on the product pages. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Spending over $500? Coupon code "LIGHTING10" takes an extra 10% off.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" to drop it to $36. That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Build.com
- pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
- 22" wide
- shaded
Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" to save an extra 10% off bathroom fixtures, hardware, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register