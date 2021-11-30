Save on nearly 50 hard drives and SSDs from Crucial, Western Digital, SanDisk, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the G-Technology ArmorATD 1TB USB 3.1 Rugged Portable Hard Drive for $74.99 (low by $5).
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Shop internal and external memory starting at $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung T7 Touch 1TB USB 3.2 Portable External SSD for $150 ($20 under what Samsung direct charges).
Save up to $133 on storage arrays with pre-installed hard drives. This would be a great deal for someone looking to build their own Plex server or a similar feat. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the QNAP 4-Bay USB Type-C 12TB Storage Array with 4x4TB Seagate IronWolf HDD for $551.65 ($97 off list).
Speed up your digital life with deals on a range of 2.5", M.2, and external solid state drives. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Crucial P2 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD for $44.99 ($15 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Sign In or Register