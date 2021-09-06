Harbor Freight Tools Labor Day Sale: Up to 60% off
New
Ends Today
Harbor Freight Tools · 21 mins ago
Harbor Freight Tools Labor Day Sale
up to 60% off
pickup

Small hand tools start at $1, batteries at $5, power tool accessories at $6, and power tools at $20. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools

Tips
  • Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $6.99 flat-rate shipping fee.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events Harbor Freight Tools
Labor Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register