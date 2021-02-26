New
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 hr ago
10% off 1 item
$7 shipping
Coupon code "70981704" takes 10% off one item. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
- Some exclusions apply.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Power Tools, Hand Tools, and Accessories at Home Depot
up to 67% off
free shipping
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ready America Earthquake Survival Tool
$4.97 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes reflective tape for easy location and zip tie to hang near gas meter
- emergency gas shut off wrench
- fits 1/2” and 3/4” valves
- Model: 3333
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Milescraft Handheld Drill Guide
$7.98 $14
pickup at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
Amazon · 1 day ago
Jesled Solar LED Security Light
$16 $30
free shipping
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
Features
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
