Harbor Freight Tools · 36 mins ago
From $3
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $3. These pre-Black Friday deals will change over in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Expires 11/11/2021
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Home Depot Black Friday Prices Now
Discounts on tools, appliances, furniture, more
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $460 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GearWrench Tools & Sets at Amazon
Up to 40% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on socket sets, wrenches, punch and chisel sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gearwrench 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench for $12.87 (low by $7).
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Tools Special Savings at Lowe's
Up to $80 off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Tools & Accessories at Lowe's
Up to 35% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
