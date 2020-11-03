New
Harbor Freight Tools · 26 mins ago
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Details
Comments
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 5 hrs ago
Home Depot Black Friday Tool Kit Sale
up to 2 free tools or batteries w/ select kits
free shipping
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita to save on. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free compact router and jig saw for $599 ($428 off)
Home Depot · 5 hrs ago
Early Black Friday Tool Prices at Home Depot
up to 40% off
free shipping
Don't wait for Black Friday – get preview prices on popular brands like DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) for $99 ($50 off).
New
Home Depot · 2 hrs ago
Gorilla Ladders 18-ft. Reach Aluminum Multi-Position Ladder
$80 $159
free shipping
It's $79 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- lightweight
- 20 telescoping adjustable positions
- impact-tough locks for height adjustments
- Model: GLMPXA-18
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita Tools at eBay
up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
Sign In or Register