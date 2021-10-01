New
Harbor Freight Tools · 35 mins ago
free w/ purchase
Apply code "88031868" to bag a free worklight with purchase ($4.75 value). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $6.99 flat-rate shipping fee.
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
FomaTrade LED Fingerless Gloves
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "U93VQMR9" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Also available in 2-Pair for $12.99 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Fomatrade-Refm via Amazon.
Features
- easy on/off
- 2 LED lights per glove
Amazon · 3 days ago
Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight
$17 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 425m distance
- up to 625 lumens
eBay · 4 wks ago
UltraFire X800 CREE XM-L T6 Zoomable Flashlight 3-Pack
$13
free shipping
That's just over four bucks each. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by The Battery Connection via eBay.
Features
- includes AAA battery adapters
- 100- to 300-meter range
- 5 modes
Amazon · 1 mo ago
RovyVon Aurora A1x Rechargeable LED Keychain Flashlight
$20 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Military Green pictured).
- Sold by HZX via Amazon.
Features
- 4 modes
- 650-lumens
- measures 2.38" x 0.61"
