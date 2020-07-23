That's a savings of $10 and a good price for this size ceiling fan. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in several Colors/Finishes (White pictured).
- suitable for rooms up to 100 square feet
- reversible blades
- 3 speed settings
- pull chain operation
- flush mount
- reverse air flow
-
Expires 7/23/2020
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt to ship to store to dodge the $30.49 shipping fee.
- cools up to 1,000-sq. ft.
- energy-efficient direct drive motor
- 24" downrod
- 6-speed remote control
- lightweight aluminum blades
Whether your style is contemporary, traditional, farmhouse, mid-century, or something in between, shop more than 100 discounted models. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
It's $214 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- six speeds
- 144 max RPM
- downrod
- light kit
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Sign In or Register