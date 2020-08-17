This is a great price for this brand of colorful novelty socks that are usually at least twice as much. Drop another 10% off by opting for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Belk
- If you don't choose in-store pickup, shipping adds $8.95 or you can get it free on orders of $25 or more.
- Available in several colors/patterns (Rolling Stones Blue Combo pictured)
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of men's and women's socks, tanks, and underwear. Prices start at $6. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $32 or more bag free shipping.
Low cut, crew, knee high, and more: You're sure so find the socks you're looking for. Save up to $28 off per pair or pack. Shop Now at Shoebacca
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in several colors (Cone Orange Assorted pictured).
- dense cushioning at heel & toe
- seamless toe
Save an extra buck on these already heavily reduced socks with coupon code "DEALNEWS", for a total savings of $73 off list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in sizes Small/Medium or Large/XL in several colors (Grey pictured).
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- designed to reduce swelling and leg fatigue
- infused with anti-microbial copper
