Happy Socks Back to School: 20% off

Happy Socks · 44 mins ago
20% off
free shipping w/ $50
Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL20" discounts a variety of kids' styles, including UFOs, cherries, French fries, monsters, and more. Shop Now at Happy Socks
- Sale/Outlet items, Special/Limited Editions, and selected styles are excluded.
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Happy Socks Kids' Cherry Mates Sock for $4.80 after coupon ($1 off).
eBay · 1 wk ago
New Balance Outlet at eBay
up to 60% off
free shipping
With over 1,700 items for the entire family, save on men's t-shirts starting from $13, women's shoes from $17, women's shorts from $17, men's hoodies from $23, kids' sneakers from $25, men's sneakers from $33, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the New Balance Men's 413 Shoes for $32.89 ($22 off).
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Wonder Nation Boys' 2-Piece Pajama 3-Pack
$9 $15
free shipping w/ $35
It's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- In Baby and Toddler sizes in
32 colors (Blue pictured).
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this brand of pajamas for my growing boy and at $3 per pair, it's price you can't beat."
Nordstrom Rack · 2 wks ago
Clearance Kids' Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 89% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on a range of tops, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
Uniforms and Backpacks at Kohl's
at least 25% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Coupon code "SHOPFAMILY" cuts an extra 20% off backpacks, polo shirts, skorts, shorts, pants and more for the back to school season. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from August 2 to 15).
- Pictured is the Pokemon 5-Piece 16" Backpack Set for $22.39 after coupon ($18 off).
