An enormous gift basket of delicious fruits and candies could honestly be the highlight of someone's 2020 at this rate, and you get to save $15 on providing it. Buy Now at 1-800-Baskets
Ethel M is a big deal in Las Vegas, but we realize that not everyone recognizes the majesty of this brand. Ethel M is named for Ethel Mars, the wife of Frank Mars, the founder of Mars, Incorporated. Their son, Forrest, took over the family business and eventually retired to the Las Vegas Valley, where he founded Ethel M Chocolates to honor his mother.
While the factory and cactus garden may be closed to tours, Ethel M is shipping their gourmet chocolate all over the nation for free and donating chocolate care packages to hospitals, pharmacies, trucking companies, and more via nominations on their social media. So tag a local superhero on their social media or use the free shipping offer as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about. Shop Now
Spread some gratitude with this 3-pack of Hallmark cards. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
Because who doesn't want more Cadbury? It is after Easter and it is still available (for $2 less!), so go on, you know you want more! Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a bouquet of flowers, garden essentials, and houseplants in one of the largest discounts we typically see from Breck's. Shop Now at Breck's
