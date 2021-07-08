Hanvon Go Go Bird RC Drone for $29
exclusive
New
gogobird.com · 41 mins ago
Hanvon Go Go Bird RC Drone
$29 $50
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSCODE" to save $21. Buy Now at gogobird.com

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
Features
  • 2.4GHz wireless remote control
  • 6-axis sensor
  • autonomous obstacle recognition
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSCODE"
  • Expires 7/11/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies gogobird.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register