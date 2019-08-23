Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Hanging Canopy Chair with Umbrella in several colors (Beige pictured) for $115.99 with free shipping. That's $46 less than the best we could find for a similar one sold elsewhere today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.)
Update: The price has dropped to $34.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $91.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red or Black for $80.74 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Best Power Store via Amazon offers the Teccpo Windproof Double Arc Electronic Lighter for $12.79. Coupon code "OHBRWI6W" drops the price to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from a month ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Sign In or Register