Hanes Brands via Rakuten offers its Hanes Women's French Terry Zip Hoodie in several colors (Navy Heather pictured) for $8.58. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $6.86. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 2XL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pullover Hoodie in Collegiate Navy/White for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S & M only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Proozy offers the True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN7" to drop that to $7. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the best deal we've seen (low today by $5). Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to 2XL
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $15.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $114 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XL
Sign In or Register