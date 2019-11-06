Personalize your DealNews Experience
Depending on the styles you choose, it will save an extra $81 on already-discounted bras. Buy Now at Hanes
That's $3 under what you'd pay direct. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $16 low and a solid price for shapewear in general. Buy Now at Walmart
Other sizes range $10 to $13. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $14 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop men's and women's T-shirts, underwear, sleepwear, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Hanes
That's a buck under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $1 under the lowest price we could find for a 4-pack elsewhere. (It's an especially good price if you're ordering other items to put you over the $35 free shipping threshold.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $7.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price now starts at $9.31 with in-store pickup. Shop Now at Walmart
