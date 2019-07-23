Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Sport Men's Performance Wicking Polo in several colors (Awesome Blue pictured) for $17.42. Coupon code "DEALNEWS3" cuts that to $13.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by about $4. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $1.38 in Rakuten points through July 22.
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has fallen to $12.99 before and $9.09 after coupon. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Lyons Trading Company via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in many colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon "APPAREL20" cuts it to $12.79. Plus, you'll bag $1.32 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. (It even beats our mention of two for $24 in June.) Buy Now
- You must be logged in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL.
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
Hanes Brands via Rakuten offers its Hanes Women's French Terry Zip Hoodie in several colors (Navy Heather pictured) for $8.58. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $6.86. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 2XL
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XL
