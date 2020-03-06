Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hanes Men's X-Temp Comfort Tagless Briefs 6-Pack
$15 $20
pickup

That's $6 less than Hanes' direct price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • It's available in assorted colors, sizes S to XL.
  • Published 1 hr ago
