Hanes · 1 hr ago
Hanes Men's X-Temp Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$10 in cart $21
free shipping

That's $11 less than a 4-pack and $38 less than six pairs cost elsewhere. Buy Now at Hanes

  • Add to cart to see this price
  • in S and M in Assorted colors
  • Published 7 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
2 comments
butundo
Price is $13, not $10. I wrote $12 by accident
2 hr 14 min ago
butundo
price is showing $12 not $10
2 hr 14 min ago