Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's Ultimate X-Temp FreshIQ No-Show Socks 7-Pack in Black for $7.17. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $6.09. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for slightly less in May. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Hylaea-Direct via Amazon offers its Hylaea Unisex Grip Socks 2-Pack in Black Gray for $10.89. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "JD3N62XH" to cut that to $4.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, yielding a price of $4.90. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
HomeSpot via Rakuten offers the Loft Lyfe Onar C-Table with Drawer and Outlets in several colors (Grey/Chrome pictured) for $75. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $12.74. With free shipping, that's $47 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Dyed Crew Neck T-Shirts 4-Pack in Black/Grey for $15.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $3 less in our May mention. Buy Now
