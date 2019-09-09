Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $7 less than what you'd pay for an 8-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
It's the best price we've seen – at $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention and $70 off list. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Opti Yellow pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $1.50 per pair, and $13 less than what you'd pay for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
