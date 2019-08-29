New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hanes Men's Tagless ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs 8-Pack
$16
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Tagless ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs 8-Pack in Assorted Colors or Blue/Gray for $15.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $1.99 per pair and $9 under the lowest price we could find for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • Available in sizes S to XL.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Underwear Walmart Hanes
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register