Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Tagless ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs 8-Pack in Assorted Colors or Blue/Gray for $15.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $1.99 per pair and $9 under the lowest price we could find for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Blue/Tropics pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price low by $7, outside of other Jockey storefronts.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Tagless Cotton Briefs 5-Pack in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although they were $5 less in July. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book for $43.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last month. Buy Now
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
