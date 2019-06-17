New
Hanes · 1 hr ago
$11 $16
free shipping
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's Sport-Inspired Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in assorted for $15.99. Coupon code "WOW30" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
Hanes · 4 hrs ago
8 Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Briefs
$8
free shipping
Hanes offers its Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Tagless Briefs 8-Pack in White for $10.99. Coupon code "WOW30 " cuts that price to $7.69. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in assorted Black or Blue for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Amazon · 3 days ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$8
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (black/lantern grey pictured) for $8 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. They're available in select sizes from S to XL.
Uniqlo · 2 hrs ago
Uniqlo Men's Supima Cotton Briefs (XL sizes)
$2 $6
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Supima Cotton Briefs in 65 Blue or 63 Blue for $1.90 with free shipping. That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in size XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack
$10 $32
pickup
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack in Blue Assorted for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack
$13
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes S to XL.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
- the color is chosen at random
Features
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
Walmart · 1 mo ago
2 Hanes Men's ComfortBlend Fleece Hoodies
$18
pickup at Walmart
Lowest price we could find by at least $4
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortBlend EcoSmart Fleece Pullover Hoodie 2-Pack in several colors (Navy pictured) for $18. (You can mix and match colors and sizes.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $4, although it was a buck less a month ago. It's available in select sizes from S to XL.
