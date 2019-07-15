New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$6
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • Available in sizes S to XL
