Walmart · 54 mins ago
Hanes Men's Half Cushion Low-Cut Socks 20-Pack
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Half Cushion Low-Cut Socks 20-Pack in White for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list, just 50 cents a sock, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in size 6-12 only
