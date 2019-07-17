Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Half Cushion Low-Cut Socks 20-Pack in White for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list, just 50 cents a sock, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in size 6-12 only
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Boys' Supersoft Crew Socks 3-Pack in Khaki Heather Assorted for $4.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4-7 to 9-11
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits shoes sizes 7 to 11
Macy's offers a range of Nike Men's Cotton Socks 6-Packs for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw a comparable selection for $5 less in November. Buy Now
- They're available in crew, quarter, low-cut, and no-show styles; all styles are available in Black and White.
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Boxer Briefs 5-Pack in assorted colors for $14.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.40. Plus, you'll receive around $3 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from M to XL
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XL
Sign In or Register