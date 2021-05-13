Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Full Rise Briefs 6-Pack for $6
Hanes · 20 mins ago
Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Full Rise Briefs 6-Pack
$5.99 $16
free shipping w/ $40

Even if you pay shipping, that's still a $2 drop from our December mention. If you hit the free shipping threshold of $40, it's an even more excellent price for a 6-pack of Hanes men's briefs. Buy Now at Hanes

Tips
  • In assorted colors.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more get free shipping.
  • Published 20 min ago
