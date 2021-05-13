Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Full Rise Briefs 6-Pack for $5.99 in cart
Hanes · 21 hrs ago
Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Full Rise Briefs 6-Pack
$5.99 in cart $16
free shipping w/ $40

Even if you pay shipping, that's still a $2 drop from our December mention. If you hit the free shipping threshold of $40, it's an even more excellent price for a 6-pack of Hanes men's briefs. Buy Now at Hanes

  • In assorted colors.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more get free shipping.
5 comments
jonesy_wales
Just checked... it takes off 50% at check out
5 hr 19 min ago
murali.polsani@yahoo.com
50% off will be applied automatically at check out
17 hr 6 min ago
Ogie
$11.98 dealnews
17 hr 11 min ago
Blackhand
is not 5.99 it is 11.98
19 hr 26 min ago
spliby
$11.98 Now
20 hr 10 min ago