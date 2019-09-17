Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's a buck under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $1.50 per pair, and $13 less than what you'd pay for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $5, although we saw it for a buck less in July. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
That's a savings of $94 off list price. Buy Now
Save up to 60% on a selection of men's, women's and kids' Hanes clothing and underwear. Shop Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen. It's $2 under last month's mention and the lowest price now by $19. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That's $7 less than what you'd pay for an 8-pack elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $13.98. Buy Now
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
