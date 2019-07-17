New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack
$12 $24
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes S to XL
