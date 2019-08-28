Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's up to $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
