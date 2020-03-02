Open Offer in New Tab
Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Flex Waistband Tagless Boxer Briefs 9-Pack
$18 $22
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hanes via eBay.
  • Use coupon code "JOY4HANES" to get this price.
  • Stocking up? Get 4 9-packs for $64.68 via the above coupon and an in-cart discount, dropping the price to $16.17 per pack. (Add 4 to cart to get the deal.)
Features
  • assorted colors
  • Code "JOY4HANES"
  • Expires 3/2/2020
