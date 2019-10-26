Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a 4-pack elsewhere. (It's an especially good price if you're ordering other items to put you over the $35 free shipping threshold.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 under what you'd pay direct. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $7.99. Buy Now at Walmart
Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to 60% on a selection of men's, women's and kids' Hanes clothing and underwear. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most retailers charge at least $13 for a 3-pack.)
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $2 under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $120 cheaper than a new unit elsewhere today; it's a $30 drop in two weeks to the best price we've ever seen for this 2018 model. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a buck under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Depending on the styles you choose, it will save an extra $81 on already-discounted bras. Buy Now at Hanes
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Hanes
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price now starts at $9.31 with in-store pickup. Shop Now at Walmart
