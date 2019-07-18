Ending today, Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs with Comfort Flex Waistband 5-Pack in Black/Grey for $14.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts them to $11.4. Plus, you'll bag $3.19 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a buck under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $5). Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Points are available today only.
- available in sizes M to XL
Hanes via Rakuten offers its Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Boxer Briefs 5-Pack in assorted colors for $14.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.40. Plus, you'll receive around $3 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from M to XL
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes M and XL
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.
Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers the Hanes Women's Active Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket in several colors (Underwater Blue pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XL
